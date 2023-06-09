Diona Reasonover’s Reaction to Big Ratings News

NCISIt may have only ended its twentieth season with a cliffhanger but, as the latest end-of-season rating shows, the show is doing extremely well. CBS also won the first place for scripted programs for the fifteenth year in a row. The long-running police procedural was the number one show for CBS. Diona reasonover who plays Forensic scientist Kasie Hines since Season 15 reacted the news. InstagramShe seemed to be very excited.

Reasonover said: “WOW. All the fans and friends are appreciated. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d become a star of such an incredible, loved show.NCISThe show continues to lead the ratings with averages of close to 10,000,000 views per episode. This is also the highest-rated program this season (excluding sports). It’s an impressive achievement, considering the show was in its twentieth season. The fact that fans continue to tune in each week, regardless of how many years have passed, shows just how loyal they are.

Season 20NCISThe first time that long-time actor Mark Harmon was not included in the cast, as he left at the start of Season 19, this season marked a major departure. The series continues to thrive regardless of who is on the show. It doesn’t seem to matter who is there or not. The season’s finale also featured a much-anticipated three-way crossover, with fellowNCISThe following are some examples of the use ofHawai’iThe following are some examples of how to get started:Los AngelesThis was a major milestone for this long-running series. Unfortunately, this is the first time that LA A three-way crossover might not occur for some time, but ever sinceNCIS SydneyIt’s still in the works. LL Cool J is also a part of the team. NCIS: Hawai’iThere will be a lot to look forward too, as Season 3 is a guest that returns.

You can also find out more about us on our website.NCIS It is Renewed for Season 21The series’ success is not surprising. No one can predict the outcome of the next series, particularly since the strike by writers could prevent it from debuting in this fall. CBS is hoping that the show will premiere. The strike is not expected to end soon, nor has the network announced the actual dates of the premieres for next season.

In the meantime, all of Seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Paramount+It will keep the audience occupied, so it is a good thing. Theoretically, the fans can predict what might happen after Torres’ cliffhanger in Season 21. After all, knowing Torres, anything could go wrong.