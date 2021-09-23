Dino Serrao Italian Photographer Takes Portraits of people on the street To Show How Beautiful They Are!

By Amy Comfi
Dino Serrao believes there is beauty in every person and is on a mission to prove it.

Serrao, an Italian photographer, lives in Norway and photographs ordinary people on the streets. He is known for his amazing portraits, but his video documentation of people taking their portraits is just as impressive. He shares the videos and photos on his various social media channels and has created quite a following.

For a taste of why watch Serrao convinces this elderly grandmother to let him take her picture:

So many of his videos offer a similar feeling, but each in their own way. That’s the real point. Every person is unique and has their own beauty.

He stops people in their street and asks for their pictures. Amazing results!

Sometimes it’s a musician he captures:

Watch this one of a woman with her dog:

A guard at the royal palace:

And just generally interesting people:

In his “About Me” section of his website, Serrao says, “Creating a great impact in this world means socializing with all cultures and traveling all over to connect with each other, in hearts and minds.” That’s exactly what we see him doing.

Keep up the great work Dino Serrao. You can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

