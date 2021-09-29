Dina Lohan to Serve 18 Days in Jail for DWI Charge

UPDATE: Dina Lohan faces jail time after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office in New York confirmed to E! News that Dina will be sentenced to 18-days in jail and five years probation for her role in the Jan. 2020 car accident.

E! was not able to reach Dina’s legal representative. News reached Dina’s lawyer but did not respond to E! Dec. 3 is the date for sentencing.

You can find more information about Dina’s legal woes below.

______

Lindsay Lohan‘s mother, Dina Lohan, was arrested on Saturday night after allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a car accident on Long Island, New York.

The 57-year old was charged with felony DWI. She pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Sunday. She is due to appear in court again on Wednesday.

“Dina pleaded not guilty this morning at her arraignment for DWI,” her longtime attorney, Mark Heller, told E! News. “She was released and is now at home. She did not have to pay a bail.”

He had also told NBC New York, “There was no formal test to establish my client was intoxicated, and we’ll be back in court next Wednesday to fight the case.”