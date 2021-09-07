Dillon King Grimaces says his wife decides to spend huge money

Amy King, a cousin of Duggar, and Dillon King, her husband is planning to make a major purchase. Amy shared their plans via social media. Dillon also had a funny reaction to the idea.

What is Dillon and Amy King looking for when they shop?

On her, Amy shared the news with reporters on Monday that Dillon and she are looking for a car. She doesn’t say why or share exactly what kind of car they’re looking for. No matter how expensive or nice a car might be, buying a car can be a difficult task.

It looks like Dillon is afraid of the price tag on the cars they’re interested in because he grimaces as Amy snaps a selfie. She’s smiling big and seems excited to go car shopping. Amy also adds a cash sticker to the post, revealing that’s what Dillon is concerned about



Amy will likely share another update regarding the car hunt shortly and reveal whether Dillon was successful in getting over his big purchase. Perhaps she will also share a photo of her new wheels.

It’s a busy time for the couple.

Amy and Dillon are not only buying a car but also have had some other events in their lives. Fans of Duggar may be aware that Amy runs 3130, a boutique. In a post on social media, she said that the shop would be moving to another area. They are now moving from one shop to the next. The couple owns three businesses.

Amy and Dillon celebrated their sixth anniversary on Monday. She also revealed that she hopes to build a house with Dillon. It’s unclear when that will happen, but it’s yet another thing on their minds. Amy and Dillon’s current home was listed for sale recently, too.

It doesn’t matter what, the couple looks happy and well. They’re ready to take on whatever may come their way, even if it’s not cheap.

