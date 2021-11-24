Differentiation between Manipulative Ex and Psychopath boils down to Fear

Abigail Marsh is a psychologist and neuroscientist who has studied psychopaths over 15 years.

She stated that the difference between a manipulative lover, and a true psychopath, is their ability feel fear.

Although they may look similar on the surface, psychopaths are unable to feel physical or emotional fear.

Loading You are about to load.

It is possible that you have referred an ex-lover to as a “psychopath”To share their unsavory behavior with your friends. A researcher who has been studying psychopaths for fifteen years says there is a significant difference between a true psychopath or a fuckboy.

Abigail Marsh, a Georgetown University psychology professor, and neuroscientist said that the ability of feeling fear is what makes a psychopath different from a manipulative lover. virtual seminar from the Science and Entertainment Exchange, an organization that connects the entertainment industry with science professionals.

Marsh said that psychopathy exists on a spectrum, but all psychopaths have trouble feeling fear, whether emotional or physical. This means psychopaths are more likely to engage in risky behaviors. They also can’t empathize with fear in others, said Marsh.

Fuckboys can feel fear, while psychopaths cannot

On the surface, it may seem like a manipulative ex had the inability to process fear. In reality, it’s more likely they’re emotionally unavailable, therapist Kelly Scott previously told Insider.

An unwillingness to engage with others’ emotions tends to stemFrom fear or insecurity, not a lack of capacity to feel emotions, according to therapist Darcy Sterling.

“Emotional unavailability often comes from fear or past traumas and insecurities, so they can project those onto their relationships with family, romantic partners, and friends,”Sterling spoke previously to Insider.

Though it may be difficult for a fuckboy to break through their façade due to conditioning, it’s possible, said Sterling.

Psychopaths are not driven by fear. Their brains are wired not to feel or hardly feel this emotion.

Marsh used Marsh’s example of a woman who couldn’t understand why people cry and who would be angry at college friends who did. The woman couldn’t comprehend how peers process emotions. Marsh said that Marsh assumed the woman was crying to manipulate them, as that is how she thought of herself crying.

Marsh says that psychopaths will do anything to obtain something and are completely fearless when they pursue it.

“People who are psychopathic learn how to get what they want from other people, mostly through manipulation. Manipulation can often take the form of being a great friend or relationship partner, at least for a time,”Marsh spoke during the seminar.