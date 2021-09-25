Differences Between Giving Birth in Germany and in the US

The author had two children in Germany and one in the US.

The German maternity unit was loving and calm with unlimited food and no visiting restrictions.

Many people attended the birth of my daughter in the US. It felt chaotic.

When I arrived from the US, I was already 10 weeks pregnant. I was unsure of what to expect my first visit. My German obstetrician was fluent in English and in many ways old-fashioned. He didn’t seem to be concerned about anything. He treated pregnancy as a natural step in life, and not something that would change everything.

After having my second child in Germany in two years, I thought that I was done. I remember telling my husband, “If we’re having more kids, it has to be in Germany.” The matter-of-fact, not overly emotional way Germans dealt with problems made me feel comfortable with the healthcare.

Five years later, I was expecting my second child. 3 would be born in an Arizona small town. I was concerned about finding a provider who would listen and not drive long distances to have a positive experience. Although there were less options in Arizona than in Germany, I was aware of the difficulties associated with pregnancy and birth.

The differences were drastic

In Germany, everything was done at my OB’s office. At every visit, blood work was taken and ultrasounds were performed. My doctor purchased a 3D ultrasound machine during my second pregnancy. This allowed me to see my baby every few days.

I was only allowed to see a midwife in the US once per month, but for all other needs, I had to travel elsewhere. The two ultrasounds that I was allowed to have were done in a dark, sterile environment by a technician.

Because I wanted to have a vaginal birth, after a cesarean or VBAC (vaginal birth after cesarean), I had to go to an OB for additional testing. German medical specialists found a humane way of monitoring my glucose levels. I had blood work and urine taken at each appointment, as opposed to the “drink more sugar than you do all week and see what it does to your body” approach that I experienced in the US.

Delivering in the US meant a lot of people attended my baby’s birth

My first delivery lasted 12 hours, where a midwife was with me the entire time. My doctor was out of town, but my midwife delivered my firstborn. She was the only medical professional in the room. My son was born and the doctor handed him over to me.

My second child was born unplanned by C-section. Even after I agreed, the doctor spent 20 minutes convincing me that I needed it. They took the baby and passed her through the window on the wall before taking her to the neonatal intensive medical unit. Even though things didn’t go according to plan, there was calm in the room. It took place quickly and efficiently.

My third child was born in the US. It was three times larger than the room I gave birth to my son. There were at least 10 other people in the room. My birth plan of having a VBAC was ridiculed. Before even speaking to me, the OB walked into the room and reminded my husband of the goal: a healthy baby.

My nurse was excellent, the OB was silent and my midwife delivered the baby easily. We also had two paramedics observing the birth for training, a slew of nurses for the baby “just in case,” and an anesthesiologist who didn’t do the epidural correctly the first time. It was chaotic.

Maternity wards in Germany are what the US should aspire to

One of my favorite parts about having a baby in Germany was the maternity ward. It was quiet, peaceful, and very loving. There was always food on hand, so we could meet up with family or friends in our rooms. There wasn’t a rush to get out or pressure to stay. There were no electronic monitoring systems or locked doors. It was peaceful.

We had to stay for at least 24 hours in the US. We had to schedule a follow-up appointment before we could leave. The babies were required to be supervised at all times, had to be fed on time, and had to wear ankle monitors. There was no time for rest or calm.

Although I loved my American midwife, I would choose to have my baby in Germany over the US if I could.