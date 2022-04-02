Diet helps 70% people suffering from type 2 diabetes reverse their deadly condition

70% of those who participated in the trial were able to reverse type 2 diabetes with DIET.

This meant that they could receive treatment for their long-term condition.

1 People with type 2 diabetes and who are slim found that soups and meal replacement shakes were a great way to reverse their condition. Credit: Getty Images – Contributor

This trial was the first to examine a calorie-controlled diet for type 2 diabetics who were already thin.

Type 2 Diabetes is more likely to be diagnosed in people who are obese than those who are not. But, 10 percent of diabetics have a lower BMI (body mass index).

Type 2 diabetics often hear that they need to lose weight. But, slim people have less options.

Professor Roy Taylor of Newcastle University said: “This is very good news for everyone with type 2 diabetes, not only pointing the way forward for effective return to health but also challenging the misconceptions clinging to the condition.”

His landmark research had shown that type 2 diabetics who are overweight can achieve remission by losing weight.

It drove the launch of the NHS Soup and Shake diet plan, which is now available to thousands of people throughout England.

The research revealed that shedding fat from inside the pancreas and liver – the two key organs involved in blood sugar control – was key to remission from type 2 in people living with obesity or overweight.

The latest study, the ReTUNE trial, looked at whether it would work for 20 slimmer diabetics – with a BMI at or just above the healthy range, below 27.

For two to four weeks participants were on a 800-calorie diet consisting of non-starchy and formula meal replacements.

The weight loss maintenance period of 4-6 weeks included gradual reintroductions to normal foods.

Participants lost between 10 to 15% of their bodyweight in this cycle of weight loss, maintenance.

After each cycle, the research team measured the amount of fat in the participants’ pancreas and liver and looked to see how remission was produced.

After 12 months, participants’ BMI averaged 22.4, down from 24.8. This means that they were still in the healthy weight category.

About 70% had entered remission after only one weight loss cycle, while half of them had achieved this feat within a year.

For remission, an average weight loss was around eight per cent.

According to the study, losing fat from the liver or pancreas is the key.

Chris Askew (chief executive at Diabetes UK) called the research “game-changing”.

David Childs of Cleadon (Sunderland), took part in the study. He is now in remission.

He was 48 years old when he was diagnosed with diabetes. His BMI was 27.

He didn’t know that his symptoms, which included headaches and failing eyesight, could be caused by this.

After successfully taking part in the trial, he said: “My declining health scared me, it is what prompted me to take action and make choices so that I can live a full, healthy life with my family.

“I exercise and eat right, and I am determined that I’ll stay in remission.”

Diabetes is estimated to cost the NHS £10 billion a year, with treatment making up one in 20 prescriptions written by GPs.

It’s projected that the number of people being treated for diabetes will grow, as will linked complications like heart attack and stroke.

Two major trials were the catalyst for the creation of the NHS Low Calorie Diet Programme.

In September 2020, seven NHS trusts were first to receive the programme. It was expanded to 11 additional areas in January.

Early data from NHS shows that participants lose an average of 7.2kg (more than one stone) in one month and 13.4kg (more than two stone) in three months.

Since 2016, approximately half a billion overweight people have participated in the NHS Diabetes Prevention Program.

New stats show that the average successful participant loses half a stone. [3.3kg]An estimated 18,000 new cases of type 2 diabetes were prevented.

Diabetes UK warns that low-calorie diets are difficult for many people.

It doesn’t offer an 800-calorie per day meal plan because it says these are achieved by having meal replacement products like soups and shakes which are nutritionally balanced.

It reads: “If you chose to try a low-calorie diet, speak to your GP or nurse first, especially if you use medications like insulin.”