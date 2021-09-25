Diego Luna returns to the table of ‘Pan Y Circo’

Pan y Circo returns on October 8 with the first of four episodes. The Amazon Prime Video and La Corriente del Golfo, Diego Luna, and Gael García Bernal’s production house will continue the engaging conversations that matter in a dinner set in Mexico City and New York.





Actor, producer, and director Diego Luna will host and cook conversations about timely social issues with guests who have different points of view. These conversations will be supported by the spaces and processes that accompany a meal.

©Courtesy

The first episode, Healthcare Access, will question how the pandemic has added yet another burden to an already deficient healthcare system, while highlighting its current shortcomings.

Luna will be discussing what Mexico and the rest of the region have done to save people’s lives. She will also discuss vaccination policies and participation by civil society. The conversation will address the need for the government to adjust to the changing cultural, social, and genetic needs of the country and the limitations of the public and private spheres.





The Healthcare Access episode premieres October 8 on Prime Video and will feature Dr. Julio Frenk Mora, president of the University of Miami; activist, consultant and researcher, Ricardo Baruch; political scientist, researcher, professor and coordinator of the Network of Studies on Inequalities of the Colegio de México, Laura Flamand; and Zoé Robledo, PhD and director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security.

Also joining the conversation will be Dr. Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Mexico’s UN Ambassador; professor and vaccine specialist, Sarah Gilbert, the creator of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine; and physician María de Jesús Patricio Martínez (Marichuy), who is also the spokesperson for the Indigenous Government Council.

©Courtesy





The second special will shed light on the crisis of democracy and will be available on Prime Video starting November 26. The third special will be about the experience of migrants, while the final two episodes will focus on citizen protests.





La Corriente del Golfo reports that they hired a specialist to help them raise awareness and guide them in their transition towards better social and environmental practices. The “greener” was present both on and offset.

This team focused on reducing waste production as well as revaluating proper management. The production prevented 609.48kg of CO2 from being released into our atmosphere.





Prime members will have the exclusive ability to view this series through the Amazon Prime Video app on TV, connected devices such Fire TV and mobile devices. Subscribers will be able to download the series from their mobile device without an internet connection, at no extra cost. Customers who are not yet Prime members can sign up for a free trial period at www.amazon.com/prime.

