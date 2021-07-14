HomeEntertainment

Die in a Gunfight 2021 Film : Release Date, Plot, Cast, Where to Watch, and Other Details!

Die in a Gunfight is a recently released romantic crime-drama American film that Collini Schiffli has directed. The film is based on William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ intertwined in a modern-day story. As Die in a Gunfight based on the popular romantic tragedy by William Shakespeare, it provides a fresh perspective with a psychological twist.

Die in a Gunfight: Plot

Die in a Gunfight revolves around two rival families, much like the plot of Romeo and Juliet, whose successors fall for each other. The Gibbons and Rathcarts are in a blood feud with each other for two centuries, yet Ben, played by Diego Boneta, and Mary, played by Alexandra Daddario, fall for each other.

The plot comprises lust, love, betrayal, and revenge. Given that the film didn’t receive a great response from critics, it is an absolute treat for the viewers.

Die in a Gunfight: Release Date

The film is scheduled to release in the US on the 16th of July, 2021. There is a highly likely chance that the film will feature in Lionsgate’s streaming service Lionsgate Play on the same day as video on demand.

How to watch Die in a Gunfight via Lionsgate Play?

Filmgoers can watch Die in a Gunfight on Lionsgate Play by paying an affordable amount of Rs. 99/month. However, if you watch to watch the film for free, then you can avail the 14-day trial that Lionsgate Play provides to enjoy the modern-day adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic.

Die in a Gunfight: Trailer

The makers of Die in a Gunfight have already released an action-packed, fun trailer of the film. Watch the trailer below:

Die in a Gunfight: Cast and Crew Details

Die in a Gunfight is a Rated ‘R’ film directed by Collin Schiffli and written by Gabriel Ferrari and Andrew Politowski.

The film features Diego Boneta and Alexandra Daddario as lead actors. The additional star cast of the film is Travis Fimmel, Justin Chatwin, Wade Allain-Marcus, and Emmanuelle Chriqui.

