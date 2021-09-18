Did TikTok alter Taylor Swift’s plans to release Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version),?

In a tweet to fans, Taylor Swift admitted she didn’t have plans to release (Taylor’s Version) of “1989” just yet but had a change of heart thanks to her loyal fan group.

“Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on TikTok, thought you should have my version,” tweeted Swift. The single, “Wildest Dreams” comes off of the artist’s 2014 album “1989,” which wasn’t the anticipated next re-release fans were expecting. Pitchfork reports snippets of “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” first released in a trailer for a forthcoming Dreamworks movie titled, “Spirit Untamed.”

With the new movie trailer circulating the internet, it is only natural the Swifties picked up on the 2014 hit. Fans started creating TikToks and the single became a viral hit. As a thank you, Swift herself released her version for fans to enjoy (and maybe to collect her royalties while the song was hot?). Whatever the real reason behind the re-release, the new single will likely tide fans over as they await “Red (Taylor’s Version),” which is expected to release in November.