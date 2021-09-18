Did TikTok alter Taylor Swift’s plans to release Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version),?

Did TikTok alter Taylor Swift's plans to release Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version),?
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Did TikTok alter Taylor Swift's plans to release Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version),?

In a tweet to fans, Taylor Swift admitted she didn’t have plans to release (Taylor’s Version) of “1989” just yet but had a change of heart thanks to her loyal fan group.

“Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on TikTok, thought you should have my version,” tweeted Swift. The single, “Wildest Dreams” comes off of the artist’s 2014 album “1989,” which wasn’t the anticipated next re-release fans were expecting. Pitchfork reports snippets of “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” first released in a trailer for a forthcoming Dreamworks movie titled, “Spirit Untamed.”

With the new movie trailer circulating the internet, it is only natural the Swifties picked up on the 2014 hit. Fans started creating TikToks and the single became a viral hit. As a thank you, Swift herself released her version for fans to enjoy (and maybe to collect her royalties while the song was hot?). Whatever the real reason behind the re-release, the new single will likely tide fans over as they await “Red (Taylor’s Version),” which is expected to release in November.

Latest News

Previous articleKate Middleton DWARFED by Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Time 100 Cover Shoot Draws Queen’s Attention!
Next articleThe Dramatic Life of Prince Philip’s mother – Princess Alice of Battenberg

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder