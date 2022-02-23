Did The Resident Say Goodbye To A Character As Part Of Billie’s Story?

Spoilers ahead for the February 22 episode of The Resident, called “Hell in a Handbasket.”

Season 5 of The Resident has delivered some serious emotional ups and downs, starting with the death of Nic and now forcing Billie to face her past. She had to go on the record about the sexual assault she suffered at the age of 13, after she spent so many years keeping the secret and trying to protect Trevor from the truth of how he was conceived. In the latest episode, Porter lashed out at Billie after she refused to withdraw her complaint, and the backlash was so severe that it took a brave move by Trevor to save the day. And now, it looks like that might have been his goodbye to The Resident… for now, at least.

Porter managed to make some moves that got Billie trending for all the wrong reasons, ruining her reputation as a doctor and even blowing back on Kit and Bell. Billie decided that she would withdraw her complaint to try and spare Chastain any harm and protect Kit and Bell, and above all keep Trevor from learning the truth. Unfortunately, all it took was one eavesdropper to spread the news that Billie had filed a complaint for sexual assault, and Trevor did some math and connected the dots that Billie had been raped by Porter when she was 13, and he was the result.

Trevor was devastated to learn that his biological father raped his biological mother, but took a stand and announced to the board what Porter had done, saying that they could test his DNA against Porter’s to get the reality of the matter. It was enough to ruin Porter’s shot at the State Medical Board, and perhaps even result in the loss of his medical license, but Trevor was obviously upset. When Billie later asked if he was okay, he responded:

Honestly, I don’t know. Sorry, I think I just need some time away from all this.

Trevor glanced at the hospital when he said he needed “some time away from all this,” so it really seems like he needs to take a break from Chastain, which is understandable. He made a horrifying discovery about his very existence at the hospital, which was unintentionally confirmed by his mentor. His biological mom is a prominent surgeon there, and the entire building was gossiping about her. That’s a lot of baggage in one building; if this episode was a goodbye to Trevor for now, who could blame him?

Of course, it’s possible that Trevor just meant that he needed a break for the rest of the day rather than hash everything out with Billie. Another possibility is that The Resident could deliver a time jump to let Trevor take his break but bring him back into the action soon. The show used a time jump earlier in Season 5 to move past the immediate grief about Nic’s death, so it wouldn’t be unprecedented.

Still, Trevor hasn’t appeared in every episode of Season 5, so it wouldn’t necessarily change too much if he’s missing for a while, and this seemed to be the end of the Billie assault storyline. The episode ended on a touching note, with Conrad offering to use his day off to go somewhere with her and talk, so their relationship is clearly doing well, even if their future is ambiguous.

There is a pretty large ensemble cast as well, including a newcomer in the emergency room who has mixed things up. Only time will tell what the future holds (or doesn’t hold) for Trevor. Check out new episodes of The Resident on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox in the 2022 TV schedule.