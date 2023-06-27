Did Russian Wagner Leader Yevgeny Prigozhin Tarnish Vladimir Putin’s Image?

Many wonder if Wagner leader Yevgeny Prgozhin is a target for murder after he challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin. It appeared that the rebels were marching towards Moscow, but the Kremlin backed off with its promise of amnesty. Some claim that the rebellion tarnished Putin’s image as a strongman. Prigozhin spent 10 years as a prisoner in Russia before becoming a vendor of hot dogs. Then he became a restaurateur whom Putin made billionaire.