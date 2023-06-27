Did Russian Wagner Leader Yevgeny Prigozhin Tarnish Vladimir Putin’s Image?

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

Many wonder if Wagner leader Yevgeny Prgozhin is a target for murder after he challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin. It appeared that the rebels were marching towards Moscow, but the Kremlin backed off with its promise of amnesty. Some claim that the rebellion tarnished Putin’s image as a strongman. Prigozhin spent 10 years as a prisoner in Russia before becoming a vendor of hot dogs. Then he became a restaurateur whom Putin made billionaire.

Latest News

Previous article
A Comedian has maintained good relations with ex-girlfriends

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder