Did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom "Secretly" Get Married? She Says...

By Tom O'Brien
Are Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry officially husband and wife?

That’s the question fans have been wondering for months after the “Roar” singer was photographed wearing what appeared to be a gold band on that finger. However, despite the marriage speculation, Perry confirmed on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show on Feb. 9 that she and Bloom have yet to tie the knot.

During their virtual chat, radio host Kyle Sandilands asked Perry, “Have you and Orlando got married secretly or you just dragging this out? Or are you not sure? What’s going on there?”

Perry, who shares 17-month-old daughter Daisy Dove with Bloom, replied, “Well, no. It’s a destination location…we’re still trying for it to work out. But every couple of months it’s like, new variant! New variant! New variant!”

While wedding plans are up in the air right now, the American Idol judge said that once things turn the corner with the coronavirus pandemic, it’s time to “party.”

