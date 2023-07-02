Did Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Coddle Josh?

Do Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar pamper Josh? Amy King spoke out about the broken relationship she has with her family. She slammed the parents for helping cover up Josh’s crimes. Continue reading to find out more.

Amy King Slams Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar

Amy King gave a new interview in which she criticized Jim Bob Duggar. She blamed them for helping cover up Josh’s crimes. Amy talked to Vanity Fair regarding her role in Shiny Happy People, a new Amazon Prime Video documentary. Jill, her husband Derick and their daughter Madeline also made a guest appearance.

Amy criticized Jim Bob, Michelle and Josh in the latest interview. Amy believes they were trying to conceal his crimes. She recalls first hearing of his molestation when everyone else heard it. First, the news broke out in 2015. The 33-page report by the police states that Josh molested his four sisters in 2002.

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar took little action. Josh was only required to attend Christian counseling for a period of four months. When Amy first learned about the incident, she admitted that she was “pissed.” The family told her that they “didn’t want anyone to know” about the news.

She called out the Duggars for coddling Josh, and hiding his bad behavior. Amy said it was “cringe-worthy” and “evil.” She grew up with the Duggar siblings. The Duggar siblings spent the majority of their time together. Their relationship became tense when the news of the incident was made public.

“My last straw was the last scandal with Josh,” Amy told Vanity Fair. “I can’t imagine protecting a predator. I think that is the lowest of low, and there is no going back.”

Josh was detained in April 2021 on charges of receiving or possessing child pornography. He’s currently serving his 12-and-a-half-year sentence. Jim Bob Duggar, Michelle Duggar, and their family will always support him. Anna Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar both support him.

Is Jana Duggar Under Control?

Amy broke away from the super-conservative family. Amy broke off from her super-conservative parents. She shares this experience whenever she can. Also in her interview with Vanity Fair, she admitted that Jana is “under control” of her parents and isn’t “allowed” to speak to her.

“I truly hope the Good Lord above that Jana is happy and thriving and working through whatever she’s experienced, but I have no contact with her,” Amy explained. “Anyone that lives at home with anyone in the IBLP, you’re under their control, so I don’t know if she’s necessarily allowed to.”

Jana has been the subject of much fan desire to be freed from her family. She has to look after her siblings. Do you believe Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar spoil Josh? Please share your thoughts in the comments section.