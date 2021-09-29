Did Former Bachelorette Star Tyler Cameron Hire ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Patti Stanger For A Lunch Date?

Strange bedfellows…or should we say ‘Stanger’ bedfellows? Former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron had a lunch date with Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger. Does he want to hire her as a matchmaker after she split from her latest girlfriend? Read on for more details.

Tyler Cameron, Camila Kendra break-up

Viewers of the Bachelor franchise are very invested in Tyler Cameron’s romantic life. The general contractor pursued Hannah Brown on Season 15 of The Bachelorette. Despite making it to the final two, Hannah ultimately turned down Tyler’s proposal.

However, after breaking up with her final rose winner, Jed Wyatt, The Bachelorette, asked her runner-up on a date during the After The Final Rose special.





Since then, some fans have refused to let go of the belief that Hannah and Tyler are meant to be together. They briefly flirted about hooking up during pandemic quarantine.

Unfortunately for ‘shippers, it never happened. Hannah is currently with Adam Woolard, a model. Tyler was first linked to Camila Kendra, a model, in early 2021. The couple dated for more than six months and broke up in August.

Tyler now looks for love in other places, with Hannah out of the market.

Tyler Cameron is well-known in Bachelor Nation circles. He even introduced the franchise to Matt James, who took the lead role in Season 25 of The Bachelor.

Matt and Tyler’s friendship has been well-documented. The bromance dates back to their college days. Therefore, it’s no surprise that Tyler showed his support for his best friend by attending the September 27 live show of Dancing With The Stars.





Despite rumors that Tyler would join the show to represent Bachelor Nation, Matt James ultimately earned the spot in the ballroom.

Rachael Kirkconnell joined Tyler in Matt’s friends and family section. After a scandal involving racism that tore them apart, Matt and Rachael have recently reconciled. Kirkconnell was his last rose pick, and all was well until photos of Kirkconnell attending an antebellum party while in college years ago were published.

Rachael was briefly separated from Matt by the backlash. DWTS fans aren’t happy about the light ABC is portraying the couple’s relationship.

Rachael, as well as Tyler, cheered on Matt James.

Tyler Cameron spotted on a lunch date with Matchmaker Patti Stanger

With his best friend coupled up, could Tyler Cameron feel left out? While in L.A. for the DWTS show, Tyler had lunch with a fascinating person. None other than Patti Stanger, the star of Bravo’s Millionaire Matchmaker.

Tyler shared a photo of their lunch date on his Instagram Stories. Stanger shared the same picture on her main Instagram feed, tagging entrepreneur Warren Lentz. In the caption, she mused that “two [of] the hottest guys” are single.

Could Tyler Cameron be seeking out Patti Stanger’s matchmaking skills after being unlucky in love? It’s unclear why the three were having lunch. It could be related to Cameron’s mysterious dance project.

