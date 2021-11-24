Did Donald Trump Truly Admit to A Reporter that Barron Refuses To Say He Loves Him To?

There’s no doubt that parents have difficulties navigating relationships with their teens, but Donald Trump told a reporter that Barron Trump was the best example of this. “too cool”To say “I love you”To him.

Jonathan Karl, ABC News correspondent, has published a new book. “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show,”The book provides an insider look at the last weeks of Donald’s first and only term as president. Karl recalls a conversation with Donald in which he compared his less-enthused reaction as a reporter to his youngest son.

Karl said it like this (via the Daily Mail), “The former president says, ‘Jonathan is very cool.’ He told [reporter] Zeke Miller, ‘He’s like my son.’ Trump then proceeded to reenact a conversation with his son. ‘Do you love your dad? I don’t know. But he does. But he’s too cool, the kids.'”Karl continued to say, “Donald Trump, it seemed, was comparing me to his teenage son, Barron, and he was comparing my lack of excitement about his possible appearance at the White House Correspondents Dinner, with his son’s reluctance to say out loud that he loved him.”

Barron has not yet said what his feelings are about the comment (or his dad’s), but Newsweek, the former president’s approval ratings are on the rise in several key swing states — and maybe at home, too.