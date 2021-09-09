Did David Furnish and Elton John had called off their Marriage?

Do you have Elton JohnAnd David Furnish Are you going through a tough time? One tabloid claims the couple’s marriage is “in crisis.” Here’s what we know.

David Furnish and Elton John ‘On Different Paths’What?

This week’s edition of A New Idea claims Elton John and David Furnish’s relationship is unsteady after spending 28 years together. According to the magazine, the couple was seen looking at each other. “tense” aboard a yacht in Nice, France, and it may be because of Furnish’s new career path. The Canadian film producer recently announced he’d be teaming up with Meghan Markle to produce PearlA new animated series for Netflix, “The Family” “I am delighted that we are finally able to announce this exciting animated series,” Furnish spoke highly of his new venture.

As exciting as his new series is, the outlet suggests John isn’t happy about Furnish spending time away from him to work on it. A source inside the situation confides. “David is outgrowing being ‘Mr. Elton’ at this point in his life and wants his own recognition and independence.” And as John prepares to resume his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, he reportedly fears not having his husband’s support.

“Performing takes so much out of Elton. Putting on these high-energy shows requires so much of him both physically and mentally — so if David is off doing his own thing and not there to lend his support, it’s going to be very tough on Elton,” The insider’s secrets. “Elton depends on him for everything. He won’t make a single decision without running it by David first!”

David Furnish ‘Outgrowing’ Elton John?

This tabloid presents a strange portrait of John Furnish. First, Pearl isn’t Furnish’s first gig. Furnish has been an actor. Producer of film widely known since the late ’90s. We doubt this is the first time Furnish and John have shared career obligations in 28 years. We’re sure they’re fully capable of working on separate projects without their marriage falling apart.

Elton John recently shared a sweet photo with his husband and two sons wearing matching custom Versace gowns. A caption thanked Donatella Versace for the caption. “You made our Summer so glamourous.”John even included Furnish as a tag in the post. Since this photo was taken in Nice, France — the same city where John and Furnish allegedly had such a “tense” time — we’re guessing their vacation was an overall positive experience.

David Williams, a comedian and friend of John Furnish posted a photo on the exact same trip. John and Furnish are smiling in that photo. The tabloid’s photo of John and Furnish on their yacht trip is misleading. They had a wonderful time in France.

The Tabloid: Marriages in Crisis

This wouldn’t be the first time A New Idea A story about a struggling celebrity marriage was made up. The tabloid also claimed Nicole Kidman was jealous about Keith Urban’s work with other women earlier this year. The magazine then claimed George Clooney needed to take a break from his responsibilities. “controlling” Amal was the wife. The magazine even reported Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres’s marriage was “in crisis.”It is obvious A New Idea There is no celebrity expert on celebrity weddings.