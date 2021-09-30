Did Danny Leave ‘A Million Little Things’? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

One of the pressing questions fans want to know is: Did Danny (Chance Hurstfield) leave? And if yes, is he coming back? Here’s what we know so far.

Good TV shows make you invested in every single character. For those who love the ABC drama A Million Little Things, there are a lot of questions after the return of the fourth season on Sept. 22.

Did Danny leave ‘A Million Little Things’?

A Million Little Things is a tear-jerker drama show on ABC that oftentimes shows raw, real, and painful moments. The show, whose title is a nod to the popular saying “Friendship isn’t a big thing — it’s a million little things,” isn’t afraid to tackle the hard moments. Fans can’t get enough.

The drama had a tumultuous Season 3, leaving viewers with a cliffhanger ending. Now as a new episode of Season 4 is rolling out every week, fans are struggling to have patience as the story unfolds. That particularly holds true for two characters, especially considering fans were also confused about the status of one of them last season already.

People are concerned that one of the originals, Danny, might not be returning. Danny Dixon is the son of Jon, who died by suicide, and he’s been by the side of his mom, Delilah (Stephanie Szostak), as she navigates life as a widow.

Throughout Season 3, Danny’s mom wasn’t around a lot after her father fell ill and she chose to head to Europe to care for him, ultimately getting stuck there due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was written into the show.

At the time, fans were concerned that that storyline was taking that direction because the actor, Stephanie, wasn’t able to or wasn’t interested in continuing her role. However, she assured fans that she wasn’t planning on going anywhere. Her absence was because the writers had to get creative in explaining why the actor wasn’t able to travel to the set.

In the Season 4 premiere, Delilah learned that her father had a stroke and she needed to care for him. So, from there, she decided to return back to France to care for her father. Oh, and Danny was leaving with her, too. His big sister, Sophie (Lizzy Greene), is staying put. With that unexpected twist in the storyline, fans were worried that something in the real world was keeping Chance from playing his role as it was doing for Stephanie. Did the writers get creative again? Is he going to come back?

Thankfully, it sounds like this won’t be the last we see of Danny. According to series creator DJ Nash, without giving out too many details, Danny will be coming back. When he was asked about the plans for Chance and his role as Danny by TV Line, DJ was vague, saying, “I won’t say because we’re going to follow that story.”