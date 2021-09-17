Did Bethenny Frankel Shade Erika Girardi?

By Brandon Pitt
Bethenny Frankel does not plan to return to “The Real Housewives of New York City,” much to the disappointment of Bravo fans. She shut down the rumors on August 25 when she tweeted, “I posted on Insta that my being in talks w @BravoTV is [100 emoji] false. I deleted there & took here Bc Haiti is what’s important & I don’t want to clutter msgs w false gossip. The leak is desperate for attention. I haven’t spoken to bravo since leaving & @Andy & I don’t discuss rhony.”

Her statement came shortly after the Deux Moi celebrity gossip Instagram account posted (via a fan account) that Bethenny would return to the show. However, the account claimed that Bethenny would return alongside Tinsley Mortimer (Ramona Singer), and Eboni Williams. However, an Entertainment Tonight reporter tweeted that there was “zero truth” to the chatter and Entertainment Tonight said that Andy Cohen referred to the situation as “totally untrue.”

Many fans were excited at the prospect of seeing Bethenny return to their screens. However, for the moment, it appears that this vision is not likely to become a reality. 

