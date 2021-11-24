Tonight was the meeting of two of the best teams in college basketball. No. 1 Gonzaga met No. 2 UCLA. The highlight of the evening was Dick Vitale, a legendary ESPN broadcaster, calling the game after he had fought two forms of cancer this past year. His latest diagnosis came just last month.

Vitale stated that being cleared to call it was before the game. “the best medicine I could ask for,” and it was clear he meant it as he took the mic opposite Dave O’Brien.

“It’s great being here, Dave,” said Vitale, who was visibly emotional as O’Brien briefly introduced him. “I didn’t want to cry,”He continued, his voice cracking.

“I can’t believe I’m sitting here. This is really a big thrill for me. I want to thank all you people, sent me so many great messages. ESPN, Jimmy Pitaro, all my buddies at ESPN. I want to thank certainly, my family and all the fans. My, you’ve been unbelievable.”

He became serious.

“On October 12, I’ll be honest with you, when they walked in and told me I had cancer, they thought it was bile duct cancer, and it was really going to be a serious surgery and all,”Vitale, who would later become a lawyer, said: Found outInstead, he had lymphoma which could be treated in six months with a 90% success rate. Just weeks prior to receiving the lymphoma news, he had undergone surgery to remove his melanoma.

“I never dreamt at 82 that I’m going to be at courtside again,”Tonight, Vitale said. “But to be here again…I’m sorry. I hope I don’t cause a problem out there, but I feel so emotional.”

Vitale made a name for ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro and called 1980 the first time ESPN aired college basketball games. Many consider him the voice of college basketball.

The former player and coach was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (2008). In 2019, he was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Sports Emmy and was inducted in the College Basketball Hall of Fame (2008).

He’s also appeared in a number of films including The Naked Gun, He got gameLove and & Basketball.

As for tonight’s match-up, Gonzaga blew out UCLA, 83-63.