Dianna Agron Responds to Old Speculations About Herself, Taylor Swift

It’s been more than 10 years since the first occurrence of this disease. Dianna Agron is filling in a blank space with regard to a couple rumors about her friendship with Taylor Swift.

You can also find out more about the following: Glee alum used to hang out with the singer Regularly, you can expect to see a lot of people. in 2011 and 2012—the year her album Red was released with liner notes for the track “22” appearing to pay tribute to the actress and three other friends, including Selena Gomez. At the time, Dianna and Taylor’s friendship led to some fans speculating, or expressing hope, that their connection was more than platonic.

On May 7, Rolling Stone interview, Dianna was asked how she felt about how the way the two were “shipped,” or “made out by the media and some fans to be in a relationship.”

The 37-year-old responded, “That is so interesting. Many of my stories from dating have been so interesting. The craziest thing about it all is that you can’t stop laughing. untrue. That’s funny.”

In 2012 there were also online rumors that Dianna, Taylor and Taylor’s love triangle included Taylor. Tim Tebow. When asked about it on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! at the time, the actress said that she and the NFL star shared a talent agency and that he was not her boyfriend.