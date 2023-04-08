Diane Kruger Names Norman Reedus Her Husband Much to the Surprise of Fans

Since their first meeting, Diane Kruger has been known for keeping some aspects of her relationship secret. Kruger might have hint that they had officially married, although the actors kept their lips shut about the engagement.

A recent Instagram photo showed Kruger, who was fresh faced, taking a picture and captioning it. revealed, “No filming today, kid is in school, husband away…afternoon nap here I come. This makes Easter seem early. Reedus was her husband. Fans expressed their delight in Reedus’s comments.

“Husband?!?!” one person Comment While another WriteSay it, husband? It’s possible to prove it.” Another fan Frequently Asked Questions, “Did you get married?” Kruger is not afraid to talk about Reedus’ romance in the past. With Reedus, Kruger celebrated the sixth anniversary of their marriage in 2022. Picture in black and white These were taken from the Cannes Film Festival red-carpet.

To honor their memory Sixth AnniversaryKruger captioned Kruger’s post with six tally marks, and a heart. However, despite ReportsThey chose not to speak out about their 2021 wedding. Kruger confirmed Kruger’s engagement. engagement One month later she presented her ring on the red carpet of 2021 Met Gala, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

In a bright green gown with puffy sleeves and a cape that showed some skin, the actress dazzled in her neon green ensemble. Her outfit was paired with multi-colored statement earrings and hot pink shoes, while her square-cut diamond engagement rings stole the show.

Kruger and Reedus first met during filming of the 2015 movie “Sky.” She shared with Reedus that she hadn’t met Kruger before filming “Sky” (2015). They were both nervous about their intimate scenes and revealed how they first got to know each other. Kruger became close to Kruger after they got to know one another. He’s very relaxed. “He’s very calm and easygoing.” As for Kruger, Reedus “She is a fairytale.”

Kruger and Reedus were first spotted kissing after they had been out in public in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in 2018 That same year, rumors swirled that the couple was expecting before they welcomed their daughter— their only child together but Reedus’ second— in November.

In May 2019, the actress who starred in Nicolas Cage’s “National Treasure” shared their first child photo. It is therefore not shocking that they keep their relationship secret.

