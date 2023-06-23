Diabetes cases are set to rise to over 1.3 billion by 2050. Here’s how to stop this silent killer.

Scientists predict that diabetes will affect over 1 billion people in the world by 2050.

The number of people with the disease is expected to more than double from 529million suffering with it in 2021 — to around a tenth of the global population.

1 Diabetes is predicted to affect more than 1 billion people worldwide by the year 2050. Credit: Getty

US researchers have predicted that the number of cases is set to increase “aggressively” in all countries and across every age range.

They warned of an “accelerating epidemic of type 2 diabetes in children and adolescents”.

Dr Shivani Agarwal, of the Montefiore Health System in New York, said: “Diabetes remains one of the biggest public health threats of our time.

“It is set to grow aggressively over the coming three decades, posing a serious challenge to healthcare systems worldwide.”

Diabetes UK estimates that around 5 million Brits have diabetes.

90% of them have diabetes type 2, which is caused by the inability of the body to produce insulin.

This lifelong disease increases the risk of heart attack and stroke, and may also cause blindness, nerve damage and kidney issues.

According to experts, rates will increase due to the rising obesity levels in Britain. One quarter of all adults are now obese while another 38 percent of those who are overweight.

This latest research published in The Lancet looked at what the future holds for the global number of diabetic patients.

In 2021 researchers estimated that around 6.1% of the global population would have diabetes.

They predict that 1.3 billion people will be affected by the disease in 2050.

The research indicates that separate forecasters predict the world population to be 9,7 billion by 2050, which means around 13,4 percent of the global population could suffer from diabetes.

Dr Liane Ong, of the University of Washington, said: “The rapid rate at which diabetes is growing is not only alarming but also challenging for every health system in the world.

“While the general public might believe that T2D is simply associated with obesity, lack of exercise, and a poor diet, preventing and controlling diabetes is quite complex.

“Factors include someone’s genetics, as well as logistical, social, and financial barriers within a country’s structural system, especially in low- and middle-income countries.”

Chris Askew, of Diabetes UK, said: “This important study underlines the sheer scale of the diabetes crisis we’re facing, both in the UK and around the world.

“The need for concerted cross-government action to address inequalities in diabetes prevalence and outcomes has never been greater or more urgent.”

These tips can help you to take back control of your weight and help prevent a type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

1. Think before you act

You might want to ask yourself if you are eating out of hunger or because you feel like you need something?

Or is it because you are tired, sad, lonely, depressed, bored, or maybe you are eating just to please somebody else, for example if you go for dinner, or you’re out with someone and they are hungry?

Make a point of only eating when you’re physically hungry. Resist the temptation to reach for food just because it’s there in front of you.

2. Alcohol consumption should be reduced

Alcohol is full of empty, useless calories and it can also play with your head. Medical research has shown that when you consume alcohol, it stimulates the production of a hunger-increasing hormone, ghrelin.

The brain’s neurotransmitters, which control thought, behavior and emotions are also affected by alcohol.

It impairs judgement and decision making skills. Also, your willpower, resolve and self-control are affected.

Maybe it’s not surprising then, that more people break their diets following alcohol consumption, than at any other time!

3. Pay in Advance

What about pre-paying? You can eat whatever you want, as long as you first calculate the calories.

You can pay upfront by exercising.

If you want to eat the food afterward, go ahead.

So, if a bar of chocolate contains 250 calories that’s fine. Before you can eat the chocolate, you have to run 42 stairs.

The tip encourages you not to reach for foods that are high in calories but low on nutrition.

4. Water before meals

Drinking one, or ideally two large glasses of chilled water before a meal, everyone’s heard it before but how many of us actually do it.

After you have drunk the water the stomach’s receptors will perceive the fullness, the stomach will be stretched this will quickly dampen your appetite.

Water also helps flush out toxins, and increases metabolism. You will also burn more calories! This will ensure that you maintain healthy skin and reduce any loose skin.

5. Move your body

Some people have reported finding this annoying.

But did you know that fidgeting, or just moving, can burn ten times more calories than just sitting still, which is great news when it comes to keeping your metabolism ticking over at a higher rate.

A study found that fidgeting burns around 350 calories more per day. It is possible to lose more weight than you think. All this can be achieved by simply tapping your toes!

But, more realistically, think about getting moving more often.

You can walk in your house or office every 30 minutes. Alarms are used by some people to remind themselves.

6. Get rid of the trash

Eating less will be easier if you limit your consumption of high-processed foods, as they are usually full of refined carbohydrates and empty calorie.

The feel-good hormone dopamine is released by these foods.

It’s much harder to stop eating ultra-processed foods, compared to non-processed foods, so you are more likely to keep going and end up over consuming.

7. Enjoy a better mood

Weight gain is a common result of Covid, depression and weight gain.

It has long been established that obesity can lead to depression.

Even someone who is in a bad mood may find comfort by eating high-carbohydrate foods, without knowing the reason.

Therefore, if you find yourself in a rut of low mood, taking steps to lift it will encourage you to make healthier choices around food and as a result it’s so much easier for you to achieve successful weight loss in the process.

If you think you have depression, make sure to seek help.

8. Manage your stress levels

Research has found that the stress hormone, cortisol not only slows down your metabolism, but at the same time it causes you to crave highly palatable foods that have an addictive combination of sugar, fat and salt.

Cortisol is also known to cause excessive visceral or abdominal fat in the body.

It’s well-known that excessive visceral fat increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

So, reducing your stress levels will boost your metabolism, improve your food choices and help you to get rid of that toxic abdominal fat too.