Dewsbury Massive explosion buildings in flame as smoke billows above the Town!

A huge explosion and loud bang sparked panic when a Dewsbury building burst into flames.

On Friday night, panic erupted when a loud explosion and a huge bang triggered a massive ‘bang’ that saw screams as if tenements were on fire in Dewsbury.

Residents reported hearing the aforementioned. “loud bang” People in Kirklees were tweeting about the explosion that could be heard for miles.

One person said: “Somethings blown up in Dewsbury”Tweet it with another person: “Massive explosion in #Dewsbury Black smoke everywhere!”

Social media videos show smoke billowing from buildings that have been set ablaze. Yorkshire LiveReports