Dewsbury Massive explosion buildings in flame as smoke billows above the Town!

Dewsbury Massive explosion buildings in flame as smoke billows above the Town!
By Amy Comfi
In
Life Style

A huge explosion and loud bang sparked panic when a Dewsbury building burst into flames.

On Friday night, panic erupted when a loud explosion and a huge bang triggered a massive ‘bang’ that saw screams as if tenements were on fire in Dewsbury.

Dewsbury Massive explosion buildings in flame as smoke billows above the Town!

Residents reported hearing the aforementioned. “loud bang” People in Kirklees were tweeting about the explosion that could be heard for miles.

One person said: “Somethings blown up in Dewsbury”Tweet it with another person: “Massive explosion in #Dewsbury Black smoke everywhere!”

Social media videos show smoke billowing from buildings that have been set ablaze. Yorkshire LiveReports

Latest News

Previous articleQueen Elizabeth Lunch Made Andrew feel convinced that the lawsuit will blow up and will return to public life!
Next articleJeremy Vuolo Grandpa Style Twins With Pee Wee Herman!

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder