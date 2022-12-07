Devon Turnbull on His OJAS Speakers x Don Julio 1942 Collab (EXCLUSIVE)

For his extremely limited edition audio system with Don Julio, Devon opted to use the brand’s signature tall bottle as his inspiration, going with a deep rich brown walnut veneer on the plywood in reference to the glass and adding a copper top plate to all the electronics.

“It’s such a simple concept, to gather music lovers and just share and appreciate music with great food and drinks, but it’s all about set and setting,” Devon said of the collaboration. “I love that Don Julio González was a passionate creator, and Tequila Don Julio1942 is an uncompromised product that has stood the test of time. That’s something that I hold my own practice to as a strict rule.”