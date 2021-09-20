Devastating one-car crash on M8 leaves three men dead and five seriously injured

Three men have been tragically killed following a grim crash on the M8 motorway in Renfrewshire, Scotland.

Five other victims were also taken to hospital for serious injuries in the horror scene.

According to police, the accident involved one vehicle that was travelling westbound from junction 31 on Sunday, September 19, at 5:59 AM.

The horrific accident occurred after a blue Audi Q7 left the road, reports the Daily Record.

Officials have confirmed that two men, one aged 31 and the other, were both killed at the scene.

Five other victims of the crash remain in hospital with life-threatening injuries.









Their families have all been informed of the devastating news.

In the meantime, the westbound carriageway is still closed.

Top police officers have asked for information.

Inspector Darren Cook, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of those who have lost their lives as a result of this crash.

"Our enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and we are seeking assistance from the public to help with our investigation.







(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)



“Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, we believe there may be other road users that can help with our enquiry.

“I would ask if you were driving in the area around the time of the incident or have possible dashcam footage that you come forward and speak to officers.”

Meanwhile, tributes have rushed in online.

One commented: “May their families and friends find some comfort at this very sad time.”

Another added: “Condolences to the family and friends of the bereaved.

“More figures to the sad statistics of lives lost on our roads RIP and God bless.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0860 of Sunday, 19 September, 2021.

