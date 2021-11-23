Despite The Red Notice Egg Mystery, Why Did The Rock Not Appear At WWE’s Survivor Series?

WWE placed a huge emphasis Survivor Series 2021. Noting it as the 25th Anniversary of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson He made his WWE debut . The weeks preceding the pay-per-view were loaded with homages and clips of The Rock’s run in the organization, as it went during the event night itself, and the WWE even went the extra mile by Promoting his new movie , Netflix’s Red Notice, throughout the night with CEO Vince McMahon obtaining and losing track of Cleopatra’s egg, valued at $100 million. Despite all the connective tissue, the Brahma Bull didn’t make an appearance the entire night, and now we basically know why.

News regarding The Rock’s absence from WWE’s Survivor Series came via Dave Meltzer, who noted on Wrestling Observer Radio This was due to geography and travel restrictions. Dwayne Johnson is currently filming over in Europe, and due to his filming schedule as well as travel restrictions related to COVID-19, it wasn’t possible for him to Make the trip to appear in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in a way that wouldn’t impact his present situation.

Rumours circulated throughout the night about Dwayne “The Rock”Johnson might make an appearance after the Red NoticeVince McMahon received an egg prop as “the actual egg,”The egg was not a prop in the streaming movie and went missing. It seemed possible the night would close out with the revelation that The Rock stole the egg to mess with McMahon, and might even use it somehow in the main event match between Big E and Johnson’s “cousin,”Roman Reigns. But not.

As we now know, The Rock didn’t show up, nor did he send any kind of video message to fans during the event, making it seem possible that he really had no plans to handle anything involving Survivor Series. So, for anyone holding out hope he’ll show up on Monday Night Raw ready to reveal he’s had the golden egg this entire time, that doesn’t seem like a possibility either. That is, unless that’s where we’ll see him show up via video recording we’ll see during the episode, though one may question why it wouldn’t have been shown during the higher-profile pay-per-view event.

It’s unknown if or when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson WWE will be back Even though reports in the past have indicated otherwise, it is possible. Wrestlemania 39 will be happening in 2023. . Given how busy The Rock is, it certainly tracks the WWE may have to plan just that far out to arrange a match of some sort, though it’s not even a sure thing something like that will happen. He is a busy actor and must adhere to many contracts which limit his ability to do other things to avoid injury. Obviously, wrestling fans want to see him return and have an actual wrestling match, but we’ll just have to wait and see whether that’s a viable option when the time comes.

Monday Night RawOn Mondays at 8 p.m., airs in the USA ET. Tune in and find out if The Rock really will surprise you with something special.