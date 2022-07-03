Designer for the Iconic ‘Woodstock’Poster Was 85

Arnold Skolnick died June 15, at the age of 85. He was the designer of Woodstock’s iconic poster. Alexander Skolnick, Alexander’s son, said that he died from respiratory failure.

Skolnick wasn’t a big fan of rock music at the time he created the poster, which he did on a tight deadline. Skolnick was 32 years old at the time. He created the poster. “peace, love and music”A message with an image showing a guitar neck and a white bird perched on top. It was below the slogan “3 Days of Peace & Music.”

“I brought it by to (the festival producers) on Monday afternoon,”Skolnick received the assignment the previous Thursday. “It was just another job, but it became famous.”

Skolnick initially tried to imagine a flute, but then switched to using a guitar. Skolnick said that the bird was mistakenly thought to be a dove. However, it was inspired by the Shelter island catbirds in New York that Skolnick was sketching. “I forgot to tell the printer that the beak should be black,”Skolnick: “and so it’s a red beak.”