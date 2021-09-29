‘Derry Girls’ Season 3 To Be Final On Netflix

Fans of the Netflix comedy series Derry Girls have been waiting patiently for Season 3 to drop. Although the show will return for a third series, it has been delayed due to the pandemic. It should also be noted that Season 3 will be the final season of Derry Girls on the streaming channel. Find out more about what we know so far.

Derry Girls Season 3 on Netflix

Derry Girls is a comedy series about teenage girls, set in Northern Ireland. Netflix will air the third and final season of the show. However, it won’t be coming soon, as the pandemic set back filming of the show much later than planned. To get an idea, we are likely to see Season 3 of Derry Girls at some time in 2022.

Derry Girls is a comedy series produced by Channel 4 in the UK. It is distributed worldwide by Netflix. The series is about four Catholic teenage girls who get into trouble with Protestant boys in the 1990s. Cast members include Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Louisa Harland, and Dylan Llewellyn.

About the renewal

Lisa McGee, the showrunner and creator of Derry Girls thanked Channel 4 for the renewal. She wrote that she loves writing the show and is thrilled to be able to continue the Derry Girls’ story. She added, “Thank you Channel 4, Erin, and the eejits live to fight another day!” However, as noted by Deadline, McGee recently announced on Twitter that the show will conclude after three seasons on Channel 4 and Netflix.

What to expect from Season 3 of Derry Girls

McGee said in an interview that the girls will be forced to grow up a little this season. However, she added that they are still “eejits” and will still get into a lot of trouble. She wrote that the girls will embarrass themselves and do all those things you’d expect from the Derry Girls. McGee stated that they will face some major challenges this season.

When can we expect Season 3 to arrive?

If it wasn’t for the COVID-19 pandemic, we would have seen Season 3 arrive in either late 2020 or 2021. Filming was supposed to begin in June 2020. According to ProductionIntelligence, filming is currently not set to begin until “late 2021.”

Meanwhile, Tara Lynn O’Neill who plays Ma Mary on the show spoke about the show in an interview with The Irish Mirror. Filming will begin soon, she said, but Season 3 is likely to drop in 2022. Readers, are you looking forward to streaming Season 3 of Derry Girls on Netflix? Drop a comment below to let us know.