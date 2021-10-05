Derek Hough To Miss ‘DWTS’ Week 3 Due To “Potential Covid Exposure”

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough was forced to sit out of Monday night’s show due to a “potential COVID exposure,” host Tyra Banks announced during the broadcast.

“Although he’s fully vaccinated and tested negative, Derek will sit out tonight’s show out of an abundance of caution,” she added.

Hough is the third member of the DWTS team in recent memory to miss a show due to Covid. Last week, dancing partners Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke bowed out of a taping, after testing positive for the coronavirus, despite being fully vaccinated.

Hough’s possible exposure is impacting not only his judging duties, but also his Vegas show, Derek Hough: No Limit. While he has performances at the Venetian Las Vegas scheduled through November 21, his show set for this Sunday has been canceled, according to Ticketmaster. There isn’t word yet as to when Hough will return to either of his shows.

Despite their positive tests, the show will go on for Rigsby and Burke, who are scheduled to compete together—while dancing from separate rooms—next week.