Denzel Washington shares that he prayed with Will Smith after the Oscars Slap

Variety reports that Denzel Washington discussed his conversation with Will Smith in the wake of the Oscars slap.

T.D. Jakes said that “the devil got ahold of that circumstance that night.”

After Rock made fun of Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith got slapped by Chris Rock.

Denzel Washington spoke out for the first time Saturday about his conversation with Will Smith, which took place after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at Oscars.

Washington, 67, spoke out about the incident at T.D. Jakes’ International Leadership summit was Jakes’ opportunity to ask him about the incident between Smith and Rock. Variety.

According to the outlet, Washington said that he didn’t want Smith to know all details of their conversation. However, he added that “for whatever reason the devil got ahold of that circumstance that night.”

“Fortunately there were people there. Not just me, but others, Tyler Perry, came immediately right over there with me. [Said] some prayers,”Variety reports that Washington spoke on Saturday. “I don’t wanna say what we talked about, but there but for the grace of God go any of us. Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know the only solution was prayer, the way I see it.”

Insider asked Washington representatives to respond but they didn’t immediately reply.

After the altercation Smith was seen comforting Smith during Sunday’s awards ceremony. Smith had slapped Rock onto stage over a joke about Jada pinkett Smith. Smith then yelled at Rock. “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”Bradley Cooper and Smith’s representative were also seen talking to Smith during a commercial break.

Smith was awarded the best actor award for his performance in “The Commotion” “King Richard.”Smith, who was emotional during Washington’s acceptance speech, thanked Washington for his words and said, “Denzel said to me a few minutes ago, he said, ‘At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you.'”

Insider’s Kirsten Acuna and Lauren Frias reported that Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences on Friday following the fallout. Smith said that he would accept. “any and all consequences for my conduct”He was a hero for his actions “shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

Variety was also reportedDavid Rubin, Academy president accepted Smith’s resignation. He released a statement. “We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”