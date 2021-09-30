Dentist Warns Parents about Feeding Their Kids Too Much Bread

Doctor Mahsa Shoaei, a dentist for over 18 years, shared what particular food she avoids giving kids for oral health, including bread and dried fruit.
Children love junk food like fries and sweets. They also tend to neglect other nutrition sources.
However, beyond the apparent unhealthy snacks, other foods are bad for children’s oral health. Doctor Mahsa Shakei showed some of these foods and explained why they aren’t suitable for children.
BREAD
According to Shoaei, bread is loaded with starch, which can convert to simple sugar and lead to a person’s tooth decay.
Good oral hygiene can help children eat moderate amounts of bread without causing tooth decay.
PRETZELS
Although pretzels are fun to snack on, especially while watching movies, Shoaei does not approve of them either because of the sticky carbohydrate, they leave on the teeth that stick to the enamel. This can lead to dental problems and cavities.
This can cause pain in the mouth and difficulty with chewing.
GUMMIES
Both gummy candies and gummy multivitamins are not recommended for children. The sweets are full of sugar and will likely stick to a child’s tooth, making it difficult to clean.
Because of their acidity, sugar, sticky and other elements, the sour ones can be particularly harmful. Gummy multivitamins also contain sugar, in the form of sucrose and glucose syrup. They have a similar effect.
CITRUS FRUIT
Surprisingly, too many citrus fruits may also harm oral hygiene when consumed excessively. The dentist shared:
“Citrus fruits are very acidic, but if you rinse with water and brush your teeth after consuming, it can lower the risk of cavity.”
DRIED FRUIT
Although a fruit, dried fruit has other additives that make them sticky, like a chewy candy. Such snacks can stick to a child’s enamel and lead to bacteria.
FRUIT DRINKS AND SPORTS DRINKS
Shoaei also suggests not giving fruit drinks and sports drinks to children as they are full of sugar and acidic, which can cause tooth decay.
Additionally, sugar-free drinks are not advised for children because they are high in artificial sugar, which is acidic.
FRENCH FRIES OR CHIPS
Although a favourite of both kids and adults, french fries or chips should not be given to kids as much as well. Aside from their low nutritional value, she added:
“The starch in them harms the teeth. In the mouth, it breaks down into simple sugars. It gets stuck between the teeth and can cause tooth decay.”
Having tooth decay or cavities is far more than just an oral health issue. It can cause pain in the mouth and difficulties with chewing.
Further, it can lower a child’s self-esteem and make them embarrassed to talk to others or smile. Tooth decay may even happen to infants whose bottles are left inside the mouth when asleep.
ⓘ The information in this article is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All information, including images and text, on or accessible through the Central Recorder, is intended for general information purposes only. Central Recorder cannot be held responsible for any actions you take as a result of reading this article. Consult your healthcare provider before beginning any type of treatment.