Demon Slayer S3 release date for international fans revealed

What time will Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 ‘Aren’t You Going to Become a Hashira?’ release around the world online?

Last week, fans of the Demon Slayer series watched in horror as the ever-enraged Genya has seemingly transformed into a demon himself after battling with one of Hantangu’s clones.

The return of Mitsuri on the battlefield is expected to make the season 3 episode 6, which airs in a few hours, trend all over the social media world.

The official trailer caption and international release date of Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 are included.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date and Time

On Sunday, May 14, at 11:15 pm local time, the next episode in season 3 of Demon Slayer will be broadcast first to domestic Japanese audiences.

Demon Slayer episode 6 of season 3 will be then. Release Crunchyroll offers OTT streaming around the globe at the following times.

We are waiting on official confirmation of The Swordsmith Village Arc’s English Dub.

Demon Slayer official website Website has shared the following preview caption for season 3 6 ‘Aren’t You Going to Become a Hashira?’:

“Tanjiro and his men struggle against the onslaught of the four split-up Hantengu. However, wielding a sword that had turned red from the fire caused by the power of Demon Nezuko’s blood, Tanjiro succeeded in slaying the necks of three of the demons simultaneously. Tanjiro realizes that Genya had slain the neck of the other remaining demon, but Genya, who holds the demon’s neck, has changed his appearance and is no longer…….”

The post-credit scene in last week’s episode showed Tanjiro and Nezuko being in awe of Mitsuri’s whip-style Nichirin Sword and how she manages to sheath such a long and flexible weapon.

How many chapters have been adapted for season 3?

Ahead of episode 6 ‘Aren’t You Going to Become a Hashira?’, Demon Slayer season 3 has adapted roughly 15 chapters of the original manga series:

This story is about half way through the Swordsmith Village Arc.

