Democrats Weigh Gas Tax Holiday and Deficit Cuts as Inflation Mounts

WASHINGTON — The White House and congressional Democrats, concerned about rapidly rising prices across the nation that could sour voters ahead of looming midterm elections, are discussing temporarily suspending the federal gas tax and revamping their marquee domestic policy package to include an effort to reduce the budget deficit.

The discussions are aimed at addressing widespread economic anxiety and salvaging whatever they can of President Biden’s sprawling social safety net, climate and tax increase bill, known as the Build Back Better Act, before members of Congress face voters in November.

During a private party lunch on Tuesday, Democrats batted around an array of legislation to help reduce costs on food and other essentials, according to senators and aides briefed on the private discussion, including a plan, proposed last week, to suspend the gas tax of 18.4 cents per gallon through Jan. 1.

“We’re going to focus like a laser on reducing costs — the new proposals and new ideas keep coming,” said Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, who pointedly prioritized questions about “cutting costs” at his weekly news conference. “We’re going to propose legislation and we’re going to move forward, and we’re going to go back to our states and start talking about these things.”