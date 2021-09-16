Demi Rose Stuns Her Followers In Edgy Neon Bikini Bottoms

Demi Rose posed in some skimpy bikini bottoms and charging for the privilege as she showed off her figure. The 26-year-old British model and social media sensation has fronted the affordable clothing label since her October 2020 sign-up as the brand’s newest ambassador. A recent photo shows her stunning in an edgy swimwear-and-boots look.

Posting for her 17.6 million Instagram followers, Rose showcased her famous curves, and the “AD” confirmed the beauty is big-time, earning her cash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirose)

Demi Rose Stuns In Edgy Bikini Look

The photo below comes as Rose does more than just tag PLT for a little top-up money. The ex-rapper Tyga launched her second collection earlier this year with Fashion Nova.

The shot featured Rose looking tanned outdoors among the greenery. She posed, showing off her curves in a pair of lime-green bikini bottoms. Paired with a braless, cut-out blue top that she teamed with gloves-like details and peep-holes.

See The Snap Below

Also wearing heeled green booties and tinted shades matching her footwear, the model tagged herself at her adored “Ibiza Magic Island,” writing: “Utopia @prettylittlething” with star emoji. This post has been liked over 400,000 times. It comes just over one month since Rose made headlines for debuting her collection, one marked by the star posing in an impossible cut-out and orange dress and telling fans:

“I am overjoyed to announce my new Collection with @prettylittlething. Everyone deserves to feel empowered, and this collection gives everyone a chance to express that through vibrant, elegant pieces so we can all present ourselves to the world as our highest selves.”

“This collection is a form of self-expression; it’s full of sexy bold pieces to wear with confidence. People will stare. Make it worth their while,” Rose added.

Not The Only Celeb PLT Face

PLT is also fronted by model Jordyn Woods and rapper Doja Cat, both of whom boast collabs with the label. Promos by Larsa Pippen (47-year-old reality star), who signed a six-figure deal for her Instagram last year to promote the label. Rose has been referring to PLT in this video, as she poses from an outdoor terrace looking stunning in a plunging bath suit.

Rose, who quit the U.K. in July 2020 for a new life in Ibiza, Spain, is currently jet-setting around Italy. Recent posts have seen her explore Capri in a slinky dress – now, she’s in celebrity-adored Positano.