Demi Rose shows off famous cleavage and curves in sheer lingerie-clad snap

Demi Rose, who is best known for flaunting her incredible hourglass curves online in anything scnaitly-clad, has done just that again.

The 26-year old bombshell has 17.7 million Instagram followers, which regularly tune in to see her amazing displays.

She did what she loves while being oblivious to her audience. The Brummy lass looked amazing in a very slender red lingerie set.

A balcony bra was worn by the Brummy lass, paired with a matching red g-string. It was yanked high onto her hips.

The underwear set was transparent, but it still kept her intimate areas covered.







(Image: Instagram)



Looking mesmerising in the stunning two piece, she posed for the camera while chowing down on a shiny red apple.

In an effort to promote Faye Brown extensions, Demi’s honey-honed brunette hair was styled into waves that moved over one side.

She wore a flashy mascara, a peachy cheek and earthy eye-shadow palette.







(Image: Instagram)



The internet model took inspiration from the Disney classic Snow White as she captioned: “Magic mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?”

Within minutes of posting her account was swarming with comments from adoring fans.

One fan wrote: “Sexiest woman ever.”

Another added: “Red is my favourite colour on you.”

While a third gushed: “You are superhuman, just stunning.”









The Instagram model has spent the last couple of months globe trotting after losing both her loving parents in 2019 just seven months apart.

She used the time to reflect upon her life after the UK was put under lockdown by the coronavirus pandemic. This happened not long after her parents died.

Demi left the UK and headed to Ibiza, as well as other tropical locales, once the restrictions had been lifted.

In an interview with Radio 1 Newsbeat, the Birmingham native admitted how difficult the past year was for her.

She explained: “Having to deal with my parents’ house and selling their stuff – it was a really sad place for me.

“I wanted to go and travel but I had three months in London, which was a lot of time facing what I had been through and was a time of reflection.”

For more of the latest showbiz news from Central Recorder, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here.