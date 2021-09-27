Demi Lovato’s “Beautiful” U.F.O. Experience Might Make You a Believer

Demi Lovato's "Beautiful" U.F.O. Experience Might Make You a Believer
By Tom O'Brien
Demi Lovato has no problem identifying extra-terrestrial activity. 

The Unidentified With Demi Lovato star exclusively recalled her experience with a U.F.O. during E! News’ Daily Pop on Monday, Sept. 27, and explained how they even convinced former “non-believer” bestie Matthew Scott Montgomery and sister Dallas Lovato that there are aliens out there. 

“We laughed a lot and we saw some really interesting things that we captured on camera,” Demi, who uses they/them pronouns, explained, ahead of their series’ Sept. 30 Peacock premiere. “I just have a curiosity about this topic that I’ve always had so I wanted to find out for myself.” 

Matthew added, “I would say I’m definitely a lot less of a skeptic than I was before,” while Dallas revealed that the key to learning about U.F.O.s is “being open and ready to accept it.” 

For Demi, though, Unidentified doesn’t document their first experience with otherworldly creatures in the desert. 

