Delta C.E.O. Asks U.S. to Put Unruly Passengers on the No-Fly List

The chief executive of Delta Air Lines wants the federal government to put unruly passengers on a federal no-fly list that would bar them from commercial flights.

In a letter to the attorney general, Merrick B. Garland, the executive, Ed Bastian, said the government should put passengers who were convicted of disrupting flights on a no-fly list. Mr. Bastian argued that would be a “much-needed step” toward addressing a spike in violence aboard planes that has threatened flight safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This action will help prevent future incidents and serve as a strong symbol of the consequences of not complying with crew member instructions on commercial aircraft,” Mr. Bastian said in the letter, which was sent on Thursday.

The rate of disruptions by unruly passengers on Delta flights last year was twice as high as in 2019, Mr. Bastian noted. The airline has put nearly 1,900 people on its own no-fly list for refusing to comply with mask requirements and has referred more than 900 passenger names to the Transportation Security Administration for civil penalties.