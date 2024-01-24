Delicious Alternative Burns Supper Recipes for Haggis Haters from a Renowned TV Chef. Try Them Now!

Four Alternative Burns Supper Recipes to Make Haggis More Tempting

Haggis, the traditional Scottish dish, has a notorious reputation due to its unique preparation and ingredients. However, renowned telly chef Gary Maclean has successfully experimented with haggis to create flavors that appeal to a broader audience. In an attempt to bring haggis into the limelight, Gary shares four interesting alternative recipes that show how haggis can be more versatile than commonly thought.

Recipe 1: Sausage Rolls

Imagine the perfect combination of puff pastry, haggis, and pork sausage infused with shallots and sweet potato. Gary’s recipe for sausage rolls introduces an unusual yet delicious twist to this classic dish. The process is simple and is a fresh way to experience the flavors of haggis.

Ingredients

1 x 340g puff pastry

200g haggis

200g pork sausage meat

2 shallots, chopped

100g sweet potato, peeled and diced

1 egg yolk

10g fat/oil

Method

The preparation involves sautéing shallots and sweet potato, mixing sausage meat and haggis, rolling out the pastry, and wrapping the sausage mix before baking them until golden brown.

Recipe 2: Haggis Sliders

Get ready to enjoy delectable haggis burgers, complimented with plum tomatoes, red onions, pickles, and relish. This recipe transforms haggis into juicy sliders that are perfect for any occasion.

Ingredients

450g haggis

450g beef mince

12 slider buns

2 plum tomatoes, sliced

2 red onion, sliced

2 dill pickles, sliced

1 jar relish

2 gem lettuce

100g smoked cheese

Method

Combining haggis and minced beef to create the perfect patty, grilling them, and then assembling your very own haggis sliders.

Recipe 3: Pakora

Taking inspiration from the Indian snack, Gary has come up with a veggie-friendly dish. By combining chickpea flour, vegetarian haggis, a mix of vegetables and spices, Gary creates a Pakora with a unique Scottish twist.

Ingredients

300g chickpea flour

200g Macsweens vegetarian haggis

Red onion, spinach, coriander and green chili as per preference

Various spices

Oil for deep frying

Method

The process involves mixing haggis, vegetables and spices, adding gram flour, molding them into balls and then deep frying them to perfection.

Recipe 4: Koftas

For those who enjoy lamb, this recipe combines lamb mince and haggis to create delightful koftas. Flavorful and juicy, the koftas are especially good when brushed with oil and grilled to perfection.

Ingredients

450g haggis

500g lamb mince

2 onions, garlic, chili, cumin, egg and parsley

Salt and pepper

Greek yogurt, cucumber, and mint for the sauce

Method

By mixing the ingredients, shaping the koftas around skewers, grilling them, and serving with a yogurt dip, you’ll have an innovative way of savoring haggis.

In conclusion, the recipes offered by Gary Maclean redefine the perception of haggis by showcasing its versatility. Whether it is as an ingredient in sausage rolls, sliders, pakoras, or koftas, haggis can certainly yield unique and flavorful dishes that everyone can enjoy.