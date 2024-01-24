Delicious Alternative Burns Supper Recipes for Haggis Haters from a Renowned TV Chef. Try Them Now!

Four Alternative Burns Supper Recipes to Make Haggis More Tempting
Haggis, the traditional Scottish dish, has a notorious reputation due to its unique preparation and ingredients. However, renowned telly chef Gary Maclean has successfully experimented with haggis to create flavors that appeal to a broader audience. In an attempt to bring haggis into the limelight, Gary shares four interesting alternative recipes that show how haggis can be more versatile than commonly thought.
Recipe 1: Sausage Rolls
Imagine the perfect combination of puff pastry, haggis, and pork sausage infused with shallots and sweet potato. Gary’s recipe for sausage rolls introduces an unusual yet delicious twist to this classic dish. The process is simple and is a fresh way to experience the flavors of haggis.
Ingredients
- 1 x 340g puff pastry
- 200g haggis
- 200g pork sausage meat
- 2 shallots, chopped
- 100g sweet potato, peeled and diced
- 1 egg yolk
- 10g fat/oil
Method
The preparation involves sautéing shallots and sweet potato, mixing sausage meat and haggis, rolling out the pastry, and wrapping the sausage mix before baking them until golden brown.
Recipe 2: Haggis Sliders
Get ready to enjoy delectable haggis burgers, complimented with plum tomatoes, red onions, pickles, and relish. This recipe transforms haggis into juicy sliders that are perfect for any occasion.
Ingredients
- 450g haggis
- 450g beef mince
- 12 slider buns
- 2 plum tomatoes, sliced
- 2 red onion, sliced
- 2 dill pickles, sliced
- 1 jar relish
- 2 gem lettuce
- 100g smoked cheese
Method
Combining haggis and minced beef to create the perfect patty, grilling them, and then assembling your very own haggis sliders.
Recipe 3: Pakora
Taking inspiration from the Indian snack, Gary has come up with a veggie-friendly dish. By combining chickpea flour, vegetarian haggis, a mix of vegetables and spices, Gary creates a Pakora with a unique Scottish twist.
Ingredients
- 300g chickpea flour
- 200g Macsweens vegetarian haggis
- Red onion, spinach, coriander and green chili as per preference
- Various spices
- Oil for deep frying
Method
The process involves mixing haggis, vegetables and spices, adding gram flour, molding them into balls and then deep frying them to perfection.
Recipe 4: Koftas
For those who enjoy lamb, this recipe combines lamb mince and haggis to create delightful koftas. Flavorful and juicy, the koftas are especially good when brushed with oil and grilled to perfection.
Ingredients
- 450g haggis
- 500g lamb mince
- 2 onions, garlic, chili, cumin, egg and parsley
- Salt and pepper
- Greek yogurt, cucumber, and mint for the sauce
Method
By mixing the ingredients, shaping the koftas around skewers, grilling them, and serving with a yogurt dip, you’ll have an innovative way of savoring haggis.
In conclusion, the recipes offered by Gary Maclean redefine the perception of haggis by showcasing its versatility. Whether it is as an ingredient in sausage rolls, sliders, pakoras, or koftas, haggis can certainly yield unique and flavorful dishes that everyone can enjoy.