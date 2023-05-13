Deji vs KSI tonight makes Dad too tired to go.

To have one son box is one thing, but to have two is something else entirely, especially when they’re competing on the same night. Deji is fighting in the highly anticipated KSI match tonight, which is only an hour away. All too much for their parents, the boys’ dad has decided not to attend.

Deji takes on Swarmz, a rapper

Deji Olatinji, the younger brother of Deji Alatunji, will try to defeat the opponent in his return to boxing.

When the KSI and Deji fought last, Deji won for the first time, a big moment in the family’s history.

Though the event in OVO Arena in Wembley kicks off at 7 pm, the Deji vs Swarmz match isn’t scheduled until around 9 pm, after the main fight between KSI and Joe Fournier.

Deji’s opponent is only 1-1. It could be anyone’s win tonight, so it looks to be a good fight between them, as well as the main match.

“We always tell them we’ll work hard, train hard and we always try to make sure we get the W,” the YouTuber turned-boxer said. However, their words clearly aren’t enough to ease Deji and KSI’s parent’s worry.

“I don’t think my dad’s coming this time because it just stresses him out, man. And my mum, I think the last time she watched my bro win, she started breaking down crying.”

It’s understandable, and KSI says that the feeling is still good between them all.

“For me and my family, we’re all very good, in a great space and the boxing, I feel like it unites us even more.”

Clearly, there’s no love lost between the family, even if their dad won’t be at the KSI fight tonight. However, the brothers will still have each other to send “each other memes” and “joke around with” before their fights begin.

This is the full version of The Misfits card

Of course, it isn’t just KSI and Deji fighting at Wembley tonight. Misfits’ 007 has a series of matchups.

Sky customers may watch it on DAZN 1, HD, or through a DAZN subcription. If you’re interested in the pre-show, you can watch that for free on the Misfits Boxing YouTube channel.