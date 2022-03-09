Deepti says Shake made many women cry,

Get the Insider App A personalized feed, summary mode and ad-free experience. Download the app Close icon The ‘X’ is formed by two crossed lines. It is used to dismiss or close an interaction.

“Love Is Blind”Abhishek “Shake”Chatterjee saw many of the show’s most dramatic red-flag moments.

In a new interview, his ex-fianceé Deepti Vempati revealed that he made multiple women cry.

“They don’t show that, but I actually had to talk to him about that,”She said it on a podcast.

“Love Is Blind” contestant Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee made multiple women cry during the dating period of the show, his ex-fianceé revealed in a new interview.

The



Netflix



Deepti Vempati is a fan-favorite on the series. She shared behind-the scene stories from her time working on the reality TV show in a new official Netflix podcast. “We Have the Receipts.”

Lauren Speed Hamilton (who appeared on the original season of) and Lauren Speed-Hamilton are cohosts “Love Is Blind”Deepti was interviewed by Chris Burns (a comedian/podcaster) and Shake. Deepti also spoke to Chris Burns about Shake’s initial reaction to his questions, which seemed to have been designed to gauge the women’s physical appearance.

“Actually me and the girls talked about it,”Deepti said. “I rated Shake very low. It’s kind of interesting because I could tell right away this was probably not going to work.”

The 31 year-old data analyst said that she was not looking for an Indian guy because of their shared backgrounds.

“But just talking to him, and then hearing his experiences with the other girls — he made a lot of the other girls cry,”She spoke.

In the first episode, Shake made disrespectful remarks towards women. However, the footage aired didn’t contain any tears.

“They don’t show that, but I actually had to talk to him about that,”Deepti also added. “It was a rocky step in our progression in the pods. And that’s when he had that self-reflection moment of being like ‘I don’t know why I’m asking these questions,’ and so I saw some depth in him. I was like, ‘Oh there’s some good in there, maybe I just need to extract it out.'”

Deepti revealed she tried to remain friends with her ex-fiancé, Shake, but he would drain her energy





Deepti with her father “Love Is Blind.”



Netflix







Deepti explained to the hosts that she tried her best to maintain a friendship and trust with Shake after their split. But she noticed a change of his demeanor.

“As the days unfolded, I kind of saw more of his true character,”She spoke. “I realized the face or mask that he put on during filming is nowhere near the person that I thought he was. It kind of sucks, but every time I would hang out with him, my energy would be drained, honestly.”

Deepti claimed that she was able to see Shake’s potential for a successful marriage. “problem”At least one person was present in the room each time they met up, and most of them were women.

“He just doesn’t know how to talk to women,”She added. “It’s so degrading and misogynistic. We are not friends anymore but I am still there for him if he really really needs me.”

Shake’s behavior during the podcast was also mentioned by the podcast hosts. “Love Is Blind”Season 2 reunion special: He revealed that Vanessa Lachey, who hosts the reality series with Nick, was the only woman he was attracted towards.

Deepti stated that Shake hadn’t made a play for Lachey before. Deeps claims that he also met Lachey at a Mexican event where all the engaged couples were present in person.

“Can I tell you — he was hitting on her at the couple’s reveal,”She added. “So disrespectful.”

Deepti can be listened too The following are the “We Have the Receipts”Listen to the podcast hereInsider has compiled a list of 17 red flag moments that were the worst between Chatterjee & Vempati.