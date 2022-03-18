Deep Water Cast & Character Guide: Who’s WHO?

The erotic thriller genre has returned “Deep Water,”It is available now on Hulu. The original theatrical release of the 20th Century Studios film was delayed multiple times. However, it was moved to streaming only after several delays.

The film is based on the Patricia Highsmith novel. It follows a couple who are in a relationship crisis. The wife, Melinda, flaunts her extramarital liaisons in front of her husband, but when more than one of her lovers turns up missing, the question becomes whether her husband is just jealous or if he’s a straight-up murderer.

“Deep Water”This marks the debut directorial effort by “Fatal Attraction” helmer Adrian Lyne since 2002’s “Unfaithful,”He also boasts a screenplay co-written with him “Euphoria”Creators Zach Helm and Sam Levinson

Who fills in the cast of this thrilling thriller? You can find our character and cast guide below.