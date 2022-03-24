Decor Ideas For Students To Make a Dorm Feel Like Home

Moving from home into student accommodation is really a big deal. The majority of first-years end up in college accommodation – the student dorm. And it provides them a lot of benefits! For example, students living in a dorm can easily make friends and build strong bonds. What’s more, student dorms are usually located very close to the main campus or even in the same building where classes take place. That means you can sleep longer in the morning as you don’t have to commute anywhere. Living in a dorm also helps young people become more independent.

Living in a dormitory can be quite convenient in terms of studying. You can cooperate with your roommates while doing your homework. If you need help with assignments, you can get it even at night. Imagine, you have to write Rosa Parks essay or research paper and you don’t know how to complete it. You have a few options on how to deal with this situation. First of all, you can turn to a special assignment writing service following the link given above. And secondly, you can work on your task with other students living in the dorm as two heads are better than one.

However, living in a dorm may feel a bit daunting sometimes. Why? Because it’s too different from your own home. To make your dorm room more cozy and personalized, follow the tips listed below. Maybe, they will help you feel more like home while in college.

Make a photo wall

Starting your education at college might be a little nerve-wracking as you are supposed to change your environment to the one without your best friends and family members. Basically, you are going to lose your support system. That’s why starting a photo wall is not just about decor. This interior element can help you feel closer to your loved ones. Hang up some pictures where you share happy memories with people you care about.

Put some plants

Most dorm rooms feel stuffy and boring. So how to bring in color and life to those institutional spaces? You can decorate your room with plants. As a student, you might need inspiration and energy, so this is a great way to get those two. For sure, plants will breathe some life into your dorm and create an uplifting atmosphere. Choose plants that are not only beautiful but also easy to care for. For example, you can pick lovely and low-maintenance succulents.

Get a cute comforter

Invest in a nice comforter to make your room more chic and fashionable. Since it’s an item that you are going to use every day, make sure you choose the one made of high-quality fabrics. Everything must express your personality in your room, so pick a comforter in a color and pattern that resonates with you most.

Hang up lights

How to add warmth and whimsy to your space? It’s easy to do with fairy lights around the perimeter of the room. Place them at the ceiling to create a beautiful starry night effect. You can also hang up nice curtain lights that cascade down the walls. By the way, you can customize this decor element. Some lights change their color, giving you a different feel.

Put a rug

Student dorms usually have hard floors made of sturdy material. Of course, tile doesn’t add to coziness. And even if your room is carpeted, it typically features a very rough commercial-grade material. All this is more about durability rather than comfort. To make your flow feel much more comfortable, you should buy a plush area rug. You can even put it on top of any floor covering to feel the difference.

Add a pinboard

Pinboards are highly functional things. They help you keep track of important things. You can place class schedules and shopping lists there, so you never forget about your top priorities. However, a pinboard can also be a decorative item if you add some cute pictures, inspirational messages and cherished photos there. By the way, you can use strings with clothespins instead of pinboards as they look adorable too.

Feature a mirror

All dorm rooms have a very limited amount of space. And you need to make the most out of it! One of the most practical and stylish tips is to get a large mirror. Hang it on the back of your door, so your room will feel larger as your eyes will be tricked into believing that the space stretches out farther.

Final thoughts

Hopefully, the ideas given above will help you make your dorm room cute and inviting. Don’t wait anymore to decorate your space, do it as soon as you have some free time to feel like home.

Author’s BIO

Samuel Walsh is an interior designer with over ten years of experience. He creates beautiful designs for flats and offices. Samuel loves to combine beauty and functionality in one space.