Deborah James’ mother shares her heartfelt tribute to her ‘darling daughter’ on her 41st birthday

DEBORAH James' mother has written a touching tribute to her "darling" daughter on her 41st birthday.

Today is the first birthday of Sun columnist and cancer activist, Joanna MacDonald.

Deborah, better known as BowelBabe on Instagram, dedicated her final years to raising awareness about the symptoms of cancer and to spending her final month with her family. Research funding.

Mum Heather, whose Insta name is BowelGran wrote this touching tribute.

She wrote “Happy Birthday to Our Darling Daughter.”

We miss you, but we are so proud of what you accomplished and the legacy you left.

“You will forever live in our hearts.”

She also added: “We miss you every single moment of every day.”

Since then, thousands have taken to the post in order to wish each other happy. “heavenly”Deborah’s birthday. They also shared their condolences, memories, and condolences.

The mum-of-two was diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer just days before Christmas in 2016, at the age of 35.

She was told that she had a 8 per cent chance of living 5 years. Which she proudly overtook.

Deborah shared every step of her journey with Sun readers in her column Things Cancer Made Me Say and her army of loyal social media followers.

She presented the BBC’s award-winning podcast. The Big C, You and Me with fellow cancer patients Rachael Bland, who passed away in September 2018, Lauren Mahon and Rachael’s husband Steve.

Deborah’s diagnosis of bowel cancer in 2005 was a turning point in the world, changing attitudes and breaking down barriers.

She tirelessly banged the F*** Cancer drum – writing a book of the same name – and vowed to do everything she could to help others avoid her fate.

And, just a month before she died, when she was told she would receive end-of-life hospice care, she started the BowelBabe Fund for Cancer Research.

It currently sits at £7.5million, after more than 300,000 people and organisations donated.

Because of her tireless efforts, the mum was also made a dame.

Steve Bland (Deborah’s podcast cohost) also paid tribute to Deborah today.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday beautiful and wonderful Deborah. We think of you often and miss you.

“Do me a favor and raise a glass to @bowelbabeYou can either go to bed tonight or put a few pennies in the bank. @bowelbabefund.”

