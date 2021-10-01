‘Dear Mr. Brody’ Discovery+ Lands as Part Of The Feature Doc Slate

EXCLUSIVEDiscovery+ is expanding its feature doc lineup with new titles, including a documentary on Michael Brody Jr., a hippie millionaire and heir of a margarine fortune. He publicly offered his $25 million inheritance to anyone in dire need in 1970.

The rights to streamer have been acquired Dear Mr. BrodyKeith Maitland (Tower), directed the film. It was also screened at Tribeca Festival and SXSW Film Festival.

It has also taken up feature docs Set!, Dead Man’s Switch AndKeep it sweet

Dear Mr. BrodyGreenwich Entertainment will release it theatrically before streaming. The film will be available in winter 2022. The story follows Brody’s complicated life, when he announced that his fortune would be given away in 1970. They became instant celebrities, with their wives being surrounded by media attention and overwhelmed by personal letters from Americans responding to Brody’s offer.

Decades later, an enormous cache of these letters was discovered—unopened.

The documentary will include archival footage, psychedelic animated, stylized recreations, interviews with letter writers, and a mixture of both.

Megan Gilbride and Melissa Robyn Glassman produced the film. Sarah Wilson was exec producer. Dan R. Pressman produced the executive produced by Shep Gordon and Jon Katz. Regina K. Scully produced the executive produced by Dan Cogan and Jenny Raskin for Impact Partners. Lisa Leingang, Maria Zuckerman, and Michael Bloom produced it for Topic Studios. Cinetic Media represented the filmmakers.

“The stories in Michael Brody’s letters, silent for 50 years, are somehow more relevant now than ever — they challenge us to look at our world and at ourselves,” said director Keith Maitland.

Streamer also revealed three new titles elsewhere: Set!, Dead Man’s Switch AndKeep it Sweet

Set!This behind-the scenes look at the competitive, sometimes hilarious, and often chaotic world of table setting offers a glimpse into what it is like to be a part of this competitive scene. Dead Man’s Switch follows the international scandal caused by the mysterious death of a 30-year-old cryptocurrency exchange CEO with $215 million still missing and Keep It Sweet goes deep into the notoriously insular the FLDS community 10 years after prophet Warren Jeffs’ conviction for aggravated sexual assault.

Set! which will be released on November 12, is directed by Scott Gawlik with worldwide sales represented by MetFilm Sales.

Keep it sweetThis film, which is due out November 24, will be directed by Last Days director Don Argott and produced by Don, Sheena M. Joyce & Glenn Meehan. Enduring Content was the worldwide distributor of the film’s rights. 44 Blue served as executive producers.

Dead Man’s Switch, which comes out December 23, is directed by Sheona McDonald (Dreams take flight when dreams are realizedEspresso Media International represents worldwide rights.

These films join previously-announced feature docs. Crutch, Introducing, Selma Blair and Rudolph and Werner Herzog’s Last Exit Space

“This has been a tremendous first year for documentaries on discovery+, culminating with this bold slate of projects across our key genres. We’re thrilled to welcome Dear Mr. Brody, Set!, Dead Man’s Switch and Keep Sweet to our vibrant upcoming lineup of awards contenders and crowd pleasers”Igal Svet (Vice President Documentaries Discovery+), said: “While all so different, each title embodies the quality, diversity & urgency that have become the pillars of discovery+ original documentaries. We are excited to share these stories on Discovery+ around the globe as we continue our expansion in docs.”