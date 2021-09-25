‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Film Adaptation is now in Theaters, More On the Cast, Plot and How long will it be in the Theaters.

Eccentric theater kids and introverted film nerds collide when Broadway musicals are adapted into films, and the most recent case of this is 2021’s Dear Evan Hansen, which was just released in theaters today, Sept. 24, 2021. The six-time Tony-winning musical initially gained much attention in December 2016 for its raw portrayals of depression, social anxiety, and adolescent uncertainty, along with teen suicide as a significant plot point.

The story follows Evan Hansen, a painfully awkward high school senior who writes a private letter to himself as an assignment from his therapist. After another outcast student mistakenly reads said letter, he takes his own life. This tragic event jumpstarts a lie that then completely consumes Evan’s life. With dark undertones and hearts at its foundation, America was obsessed with Dear Evan Hansen.

Well, you can now take said obsession (and a cast with “CONNOR” written on it if you’re really geeky) to the movie theaters and sing along, but how long will the film adaptation be in theaters?

Dear Evan Hansen premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2021, and was released in theaters today, Sept. 24, 2021, in the U.S. and Canada. Though no exact date is known for its removal from theaters, the Universal Pictures-distributed film is expected to stream on Peacock eventually.

What are the critic reviews looking like thus far for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’?

Sadly, the reviews are looking so-so, as it currently holds a barely lukewarm Rotten Tomatoes score of 37 percent. If we’re honest, critics ripped the film a new one. AV Club writer Caroline Siede titled her review “Dear Evan Hansen Is a Misfire on Just About Every Level.” In contrast, The Wall Street Journal writer Joe Morgenstern titled his slashing of the film “Dear Evan Hansen Movie Review: High School Musical Muddle.” It just seems to be a big “yikes” all around.

Critiques seem to point out Ben Platt’s age, which has been a controversy since it was announced that the 28-year-old would be reprising his Broadway role of teenager Evan Hansen. This role earned him a history-making Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical in 2017.