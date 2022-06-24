Deadpool 3 writer shares first plot details for the MCU sequel

Whenever Deadpool 3 launches, it will become the first MCU film to get an R rating. That’s a promise Disney made after it purchased Fox, and it looks like Marvel will keep the R-rated tone in place for the movie. Also interesting is that Deadpool 3 will become the first MCU franchise to have started outside of the MCU, assuming the plot continues the story from the previous films. At least with Spider-Man, Marvel and Sony rebooted the story for the MCU.

That said, we have no idea how Marvel will incorporate Deadpool 3 into the MCU. However, one of the Deadpool 3 writers recently teased the movie’s plot. Some spoilers follow.

The multiverse is complicated

What we know at this point is that the multiverse exists in the larger storyline, so it’s easy to move characters from one universe to another. We saw it happen in Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Well, “easy” might be a bit of a stretch, as the multiverse tends to get messy.

Multiverse of Madness actually would have been a great place to insert Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) into the MCU. And rumors said that the Doctor Strange 2 plot included a Deadpool cameo. But that rumor turned out not to be accurate.

The Doctor Strange sequel also taught us that messing with the multiverse has massive consequences that Marvel will explore in future movies. And that’s what makes Deadpool 3 so interesting, as it’ll have to give us a reasonable explanation for bringing Deadpool to the MCU’s primary reality.

The Deadpool 3 plot teaser

Marvel is yet to unveil Deadpool 3, although Kevin Feige hinted recently that some significant MCU announcement will soon follow. Whatever Marvel will reveal, it should help fans understand where the current saga is heading.

Until that happens, we have very few details about the sequel, let alone the Deadpool 3 plot. We know that Reynolds will reprise his Wade Wilson roles and that Shawn Levy will direct. Moreover, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will return to write the new script after penning the previous installments. And Leslie Uggams will return to play Blind Al as well.

Screenwriter Rhett Reese says ‘Deadpool 3’ will be a “fish-out-of-water” story 💀 “It’s a wonderful opportunity for fish-out-of-water. Deadpool is a lunatic at the center of a movie. To drop a lunatic into a very sane world, it’s straight butter. It’s going to be really fun.” pic.twitter.com/EMZ21Eh7dY — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) June 22, 2022

This brings us to Reese’s first real Deadpool 3 plot teaser so far. The writer said the film will tell a “fish-out-of-water” story, where Deadpool will be playing the “fish.”

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for fish-out-of-water,” Reese said. “Deadpool is a lunatic at the center of a movie. To drop a lunatic into a very sane world it’s straight butter. It’s going to be really fun.”

Fish or no fish, we certainly expect Deadpool 3 to be really fun. And Marvel is likely aware of the immense pressure to deliver another great Deadpool. Hopefully, the plot will stay secret too until the film’s release date, except for these teasers from the cast and crew.

It’s now up to Kevin Feige and co. to announce actual Deadpool 3 details, like the full cast and release date.

