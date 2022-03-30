Deadpool 3 will introduce another beloved character into the MCU

If there’s one existing character fans are dying to see in the MCU, it’s Deadpool. Thankfully, we’ve known for years that Deadpool will be meeting the rest of the Avengers eventually. Marvel has not yet made any official announcement. Deadpool 3Production plans or a release time. With Shawn Levy signing on to direct the sequel, things are already moving. And now we’re hearing that a beloved recurring character from the first two films is officially part of the Deadpool 3 cast.

Some spoilers Below are some possible options, although they’re not the kind of spoilers that will ruin the movie.

Disney confirms soon that Fox was purchased by him DeadpoolIn the MCU, it would be present. Fans of the Merc with a Mouth will see the same character in the MCU. This was nearly three years ago. We have yet to receive any official information. Deadpool 3 news. Reynolds teased fans for years about the sequel, but he didn’t reveal any secrets.

That said, the actor recently said that we’ll soon get some clarity when it comes to this particular MCU production. Then we heard about Shawn Levy’s involvement. He and Reynolds worked on two action-packed movies, Disney’s Free Guy and Netflix’s The Adam Project. A Deadpool 3It was inevitable that we would become partners.

However, we don’t know yet when filming will begin or whether cast members from previous films will appear in it. Deadpool 3. Reynolds confirmed that Reynolds will be presenting one of the key characters from the first two parts in the MCU.

The first Deadpool 3 cast details

The Deadpool 3Marvel must fix the problem with the hero. The Deadpool that we have seen so far is part the Fox universe of Marvel characters. Put differently, it’s part of a different reality than the MCU. Marvel will transition the character of Fox from Fox to MCU in the near-term. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessReynolds denied being part in that cast.

It also means Deadpool 3 doesn’t have to bring back other cast members from the first two movies. However, the MCU might include versions of the DeadpoolCharacters that are not the same as the original.

We know that Marvel will take whatever path they choose, but we do know that Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), is coming back. That’s Deadpool’s blind and incredibly hilarious roommate. Both Blind Al and Deadpool were seen. Deadpool Deadpool 2Wade Wilson’s dynamic is amazing.

The actress appeared to confirm quietly TwitterShe will be appearing in Deadpool 3, which isn’t something we expect from MCU cast members. Reynolds provided what appears to be an affirmation that her character will appear on the movie. Deadpool sequel.

We still don’t have the answers to our biggest questions. Deadpool 3 cast question. Do the MCU have Vanessa (Morenabaccarin?)?

It seems that Marvel will soon make an announcement about the future direction of the MCU beyond 2022. It should include Deadpool 3 details, including the film’s full cast. You can watch some great Blind Al scenes while you wait in the clips below and above.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.