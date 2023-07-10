Deadly eye-bleeding virus ‘highly likely’ to reach UK as cases multiply across Europe, experts warn

A NEW killer eye-bleeding disease could soon reach UK shores, doctors have warned.

Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a deadly tick-borne virus, endemic in places with warmer climates such as Africa, the Balkans, the Middle East and Asia.

But scientists fear the disease could be expanding out of its usual territories and moving towards the likes of Britain and France due to global warming.

Between 2016 to August 2022 seven cases were reported in Spain, three of which died.

During a Parliament’s Science, Innovation and Technology Committee meeting last week, experts warned it is “highly likely” the disease could soon reach Britain.

During the hearing on emerging diseases, Professor James Wood, head of veterinary medicine at Cambridge University, said CCHF may travel to Britain “through our ticks at some point”.

The disease kills up to 40 per cent of infected people, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

CCHF symptoms include fever, muscle ache, dizziness, light sensitivity and vomiting and it can lead to organ failure and internal bleeding.

The WHO listed CCHF as one of nine “priority diseases” that pose the biggest threat to public health in May.

At the same hearing, Prof James warned of other emerging disease threats.

“There are other infections that can be mosquito-borne, such

as Rift Valley fever, which could be the next thing to arrive,” he explained.

A report published last month revealed disease-ridden mosquitoes – carrying several diseases including Rift Valley fever – were found in 26 European countries.

Other diseases on the watch list include dengue fever, chikungunya, west nile disease, yellow fever and zika.