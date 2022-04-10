Deadheads React to Rumored End of Dead and Company Touring

Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir is a straight shooter. When I asked him about life after the final “Fare Thee Well” shows in 2015, he told me (via Billboard): “We’ll see. I’ve got some miles left in me, but I’m sure everybody does. I’m the youngest of the guys.”

He wasn’t supposed to say that. The official storyline was that the Dead members would never play together again. Weir wasn’t having it. Later that year, Dead & Company, featuring Weir and drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann — with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti playing in the band — hit the road.

This week, Rolling Stone posted an article initially titled, “Dead and Company Will Stop Touring After 2022.”

Weir thumbed his nose at the news on Twitter, writing simply, “News to me.”

Rolling Stone amended the headline with a question mark and noted in an update, “The band itself said in a statement, ‘Dead & Company has made no official decision as to this being their final tour.’”

Deadheads were nonplussed about the news or lack thereof. And some media outlets (like longtime counterculture monitor Relix and music news site Stereogum) wasted no time chiming in with their own takes, in Dead speak. A common refrain: that the tour may be underselling and the rumor was intended to goose ticket sales, or that the magazine’s anonymous source must be high.

See below for reactions from across social media.

